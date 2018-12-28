× Deer near Lauderdale and Colbert counties found positive for CWD

FLORENCE, Ala. – Near the Lauderdale and Colbert county border, ten deer have been found positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). Because of this, surveillance of deer has increased in the Alabama area.

The deer confirmed with CWD are from Fayette and Hardeman, Tennessee counties. The eastern-most cases cases fall within 50 miles of Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention describe CWD as a “prion disease.”

It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms, which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages and some infected animals may die without ever developing the disease. CWD is fatal to animals and there are no treatments or vaccines.

On their Facebook page, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division made an announcement on Thursday saying, “In response, we will increase sampling surveillance efforts within Lauderdale and Colbert counties through standard methods of sampling hunter harvested deer, road kill deer, and any sick deer reported.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted the following video discussing CWD.

If you have questions for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the phone number is (334) 242-3465.