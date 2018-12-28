× Birmingham man dies in vacant apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a man has died after a fire at a vacant apartment complex in Alabama’s largest city.

News outlets reported that Birmingham Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo said firefighters were called to an old apartment complex shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were pulled from the building. One of them was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

Carrillo said the fire was contained to one unit on the top floor. The two adjacent units had smoke damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.