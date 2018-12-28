Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban speaks on his communication philosophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - We live in a day and age where social media has taken over how people communicate. We tend to text our friends and family members a lot more than calling them.

Coaches use Twitter to recruit players, but not for Nick Saban. He still likes to do things the old-fashioned way.

"Well, I guess I'm just old-fashioned. You know, I'm a little older than a lot of you folks in here, and we've been doing things a certain way for a long time, and I really like to communicate with our players face to face," said Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban.

"I really don't email. I don't have Twitter, don't have any of the social media type stuff, which I think is a great way to communicate. I just like to make it a little more personal, and it seems to work okay with our players," stated Saban.

