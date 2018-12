Aerial Flood Warning in Effect for north Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued an Aerial Flood Warning for many counties in north Alabama through 7:15 a.m. Friday. These include Marshall, Madison, Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Morgan and Lawrence counties.

An aerial flood warning is normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

Below is additional information regarding the flood information in north Alabama from the National Weather Service.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED FLOOD WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 315 AM CST FRI DEC 28 2018 ALC033-043-059-077-079-083-089-095-103-281315- /O.NEW.KHUN.FA.W.0028.181228T0915Z-181228T1315Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ MARSHALL AL-MADISON AL-LAUDERDALE AL-LIMESTONE AL-COLBERT AL- CULLMAN AL-FRANKLIN AL-MORGAN AL-LAWRENCE AL- 315 AM CST FRI DEC 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... EASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... LIMESTONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... CULLMAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... MORGAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 715 AM CST. * AT 315 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUING TO MOVE NORTHWARD ACROSS THE WARNING AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNRISE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF THIS MAGNITUDE WILL LEAD TO FLOODING, AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN CULLMAN AND MORGAN COUNTIES HAVE ALREADY REPORTED ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO HIGH WATER. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, MADISON, FLORENCE, ATHENS, CULLMAN, HARTSELLE, MUSCLE SHOALS, RUSSELLVILLE AND SHEFFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.