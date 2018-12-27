× Two hurt in explosion at Indiana high school

CARMEL, Ind. – Two people were hurt Wednesday in an explosion at an Indiana high school that blew a hole in the roof and collapsed walls inside the school gymnasium.

The explosion in a Carmel High School boiler room happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to firefighters. Two men who were working in the room were injured and taken to a hospital, but a school official said in a statement they both walked out of the building.

Pictures posted online showed part of the roof missing, and cinderblocks and other wreckage across the gym’s floor.

The Carmel Fire Department said about 100 people were in the building at the time of the explosion. No one other than the two men in the boiler room were injured.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.