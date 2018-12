DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police confirms a capital murder suspect turned himself in Thursday morning.

Lawshawn Kentrell Caudle surrendered to police at 10:45 a.m. Caudle was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Lewis on Friday, Dec. 21.

According to officials, Lewis and Caudle knew each other, and the shooting was not random.

Caudle was charged with Capital Murder. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.