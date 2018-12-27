× Man arrested for running naked through traffic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies took a man to jail Wednesday after they said they found him running naked through traffic.

Jefferson County deputies were called to deal with the man Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama Highway 79 and Red Hollow Road, our news partners AL.com reported.

Deputies had difficulty taking the man into custody and said he bit through the glove of one deputy before they got him under control.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital and sedated. While at the hospital, deputies asked the man why he had been in traffic and said he told them the devil made him do it.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was later taken to jail and charged with resisting arrest, public lewdness and disorderly conduct.