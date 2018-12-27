Madison native Mike Bernier talks Orange Bowl experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - During Alabama's Media Day ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl, WHNT News 19 talked to Tennessee Valley native and Bob Jones alumni Mike Bernier.

He had one word when asked how it felt being here in the College Football Playoff game.

"Amazing."

Bernier also talked about what this game means to him.

"I am happy to be here representing from the 256 and obviously the University of Alabama and this amazing football team," he said.

The emotions were high for Bernier in the Tennessee game where he got his first start as punter for the Crimson Tide.

"There was a lot of emotions going on. I mean going out there [...] my mom just past away. It was tough. She was with me the whole time. I wasn't worried at all," explained Bernier.

The Madison native is treating this game like any other.

"I would like to say it is the same ole' game. A prime game. Got to go out there and do what I always do. Get my head straight and go out there and punt the ball," stated Bernier.

Bernier and the Crimson Tide face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, December 29 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

WHNT News 19 has team coverage down in Miami to bring you the latest from the 2018 Orange Bowl.