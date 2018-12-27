× Huntsville soldiers meet President Trump on surprise Iraqi visit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville soldiers got the chance to meet and take photos with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump during their surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday.

The 375th Engineer Company Knights are based out of Huntsville.

With their University of Alabama flag in hand, the troops smiled with the Trumps and shared the memory on their Facebook.

You can also spot them in a video released by the White House where President Trump is signing their University of Alabama flag.

Can you find them?

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

President Donald Trump later mentioned the visit again on Twitter.

Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country – people that know how to win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018