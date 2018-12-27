× Huntsville Police looking for armed robber on the loose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is looking for your help in locating a woman who committed a robbery at the Chevron on Airport Road.

“After what the clerk believed to be an attempt to buy something, she actually pulled out a hand gun and demanded cash from the register,” says Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police Department.

The suspect is a female. Approximately 5’2 to 5’5 and 110 to 120 pounds.

The robbery happened last Thursday, December 20. Officials say it is unusual for a case like this to go unsolved for this long.

“Anybody that goes into a business armed and pulls that weapon demanding property is somebody we want to deal with quickly and swiftly,” Johnson said. “Usually we get these solved. Within a matter of days we have someone identified and arrested. In this case, it’s been a little over a week, so we want to try to identify this person as quickly as possible before they victimize anyone else or anyone gets hurt.”

In the surveillance video you can see the woman pointing a handgun at the clerk.

“Somebody out there can see these videos and identify this person. We ask that they come forward. They can call us anonymously at (256) 722-7100 or they can call Criminal Investigations at (256) 427-7270,” says Lt. Johnson.

Police say nobody was harmed in the robbery. They believe the suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.