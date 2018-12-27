Free income tax preparation services in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- The Marshall County Retired and Senior volunteer program will be providing free income tax preparation and electronic filing for taxpayers of all ages.

Individual income tax return preparation will be offered at the following locations:

Albertville Center on Broad:

January 28th- March 1st on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30a.m. to 1:30p.m. (closed Feb. 18th)

March 4th- April 11th on Monday and Friday from 8:30a.m. to 1:30p.m.

(closes at noon on April 12th)

Arab Senior Center:

January 30th – February 28th on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

March 4th – April 11th on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

(closes at noon on April 11th)

Boaz, Public Safety Building, across from the Farmer’s Market:

January 21st – Feb 28th on Monday 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

March 4th – April 9th on Monday 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m., and on Thursday 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

(closes at 3:00p.m. on April 9th)

Guntersville Rec Center:

January 29th – April 11th on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 2:30p.m.

(No new returns on April 11th)

Scottsboro Rec Com:

January 24th – April 11th on Thursdays from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

(Sites are all walk-in, first come, first served, no appointment.)

What to bring:

Social Security card per each family member (You must bring a social security card for each person on your return.)

W2s, 1099s, and other income forms

Proof of health insurance for every person on return (form 1095)

Last year’s federal and state tax returns

Childcare provider name, address and tax ID, if children are in daycare

Blank check for bank routing and account number verification, direct deposit

Driver’s License or equivalent Photo ID for taxpayer and spouse if joint return

To itemize deductions, bring a list of your medical, mortgage interest, contributions, and miscellaneous expenses and a list of the taxes you paid. These will still be valuable on your Alabama return, even if you do not have enough to itemize on your federal return.

If you have a tax question that can be answered by telephone, assistance will be available to help you on the 4th, 1st, and 25th of February from 10:00a.m. to Noon by dialing 256-571-7734.