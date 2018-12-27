Flash Flood Watch in effect through Friday morning; heavy rainfall on the way

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee through 9am Friday morning.

Between Thursday and Friday, as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the Tennessee Valley. This much rain in a short amount of time can produce flash flooding, a situation in which can be serious if not dangerous for drivers or pedestrians who find themselves driving or walking through swiftly moving water or roadways washed away by a flood.

North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee has already received 3-6 inches of rainfall in the month of December alone. Creeks and river beds are already flowing at a higher capacity, so an additional 3-5 inches of rainfall may cause these areas to overflow into nearby roadways and living areas.

Remember: It only takes 6 inches of swift-moving water to knock over and carry away an adult. It only takes 12 inches of rainwater to carry away a small car, and 18 to 24 inches of water to carry away large SUVS, truck and vans.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including

the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb,

Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,

Madison, Marshall, and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,

Franklin TN, Lincoln, and Moore.

* From Thursday evening through Friday morning

* Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are expected, with

higher amounts possible. The highest rainfall totals will

occur over southern and eastern portions of the area.

* Low water crossings and poor drainage areas will have the

highest risk of flash flooding, with minor flooding of rivers

and creeks possible by this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.