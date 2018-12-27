× Burglary suspect arrested overnight faces charges in 3 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said a man arrested for stealing cigarettes from a gas station overnight faces charges in more cases.

Joe Bellmon, 52, was arrested at the Murphy USA in front of the Sparkman Drive Walmart around 2:20 a.m. Police said he had $240 in cigarettes.

Murphy was charged with first-degree burglary for the cigarette theft, and police also charged him with two other crimes he had arrest warrants for.

According to police, Bellmon tried to steal almost $500 in alcohol and meat from the Sparkman Drive Walmart in July by pushing a cart out without paying. When an employee tried to stop him in the parking lot, police said Bellmon screamed and cursed at the employee and ran off.

A couple of months before that, police said Bellmon Broke into a Metro PCS store on University Drive. Bellmon was identified as a suspect by video evidence and through blood left at the scene.

Bellmon was booked into the Madison County Jail.