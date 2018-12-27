Amazon partners with Give Back Box to ship donations for free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Amazon is partnering with a with a business that helps get your items to those in need for free.

With the Christmas season coming to an end, old boxes may be piling up your living room… Don’t throw them away yet! They can be used again.

Give Back Box was founded in 2012, but you may not have heard of them yet. They help you get rid of boxes and items that you don’t use anymore, all for a good charity, that could be local to you.

“The purpose of Give Back Box® is to provide an effortless and convenient method of donating your used household items. Give Back Box not only provides an easy way to be part of a truly good cause, it gives a secondary use to corrugated boxes and guarantees they will be recycled.”

You may be wondering how exactly this works… Check out the video below.

All you need to ship your donation for free is a box, donation items, and a label.

You get rid of clutter, someone gets your treasures, and an unwanted box gets reused and recycled. It’s a win-win-win.

To receive your free Amazon label, click here.