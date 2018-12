× 1 injured in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for the shooting at Ashford Terrace Apartments off Wynn Drive, north of University Drive.

The injured victim is in his 20s, officials say.

