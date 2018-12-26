Wind and Rain: wind gusts to 40 MPH and heavy rain likely

Scattered showers start late Wednesday night, but the first wave of ‘heavy’ rain begins Thursday evening. Ahead of that, it will be windy and occasionally wet during the day on Thursday. Expect on-and-off showers and a blustery southeast wind gusting as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour all day Thursday as a powerful storm system passes just northwest of Alabama.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12 AM Thursday to 12 AM Friday for the high wind potential:

The severe weather risk is very low in North Alabama, but some heavy rainfall and gusty winds may cause some disruptions: falling trees and branches could cause some power outages Thursday and Thursday night.

Flood risk? The ground is saturated from all of December’s rain, and more heavy rain could cause some flooding in spots; however, widespread flash flooding or significant river flooding is not expected at this time. It would take about 2.00” to 2.50” in a single spot over a three-hour period to create flash flooding in North Alabama.

We expect around 2.00” to 3.00” from Thursday morning to Friday morning; some isolated spots will get more than that: up to 4.50” possible.

What to expect Thursday and Friday: The wind picks up overnight and Thursday morning. It will be windy and wet to start the day with occasional showers and wind gusts higher than 30 miles per hour. The on-and-off showers pass through the region all morning and into the afternoon, so you can expect some rain now and then but not a tee-total soaker all day long.

A band of rain and storms moves into Northwest Alabama after 6 PM Thursday, and it will take about 10 to 12 hours for that band to move out of the North Alabama. Expect 10 to 12 hours’ worth of steady soaking rain from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM Friday. Rain gradually tapers off Friday morning, and we’ll dry out some in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

