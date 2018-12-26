What to recycle post-Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Love it or hate it, the Christmas season has come to a close. It’s time put away the lights and ornaments until next year.

It can be hard to know what can be recycled, or how to avoid some dangers that come with the Christmas clean up.

The day after Christmas is for breaking in your new toys and electronics, it may also be time to start the holiday clean up. Unfortunately, you can’t simply throw the wrapping, bows, and ribbons in the recycling.

Bows cannot go in the recycling bin. Consider saving them for next year. No worries if they lose their stickiness, a little tape works just as well. Ribbons are also a no-no, they can jam up the recycling equipment. You can recycle wrapping paper, as long as it doesn’t have glitter or a metallic shine on it.

You can also do the scrunch test to see if its recyclable. If you scrunch it in your hand and it remains in a ball, it can most likely be recycled.

Christmas cards may be recycled, but you will have to sort them. Plain Christmas cards can be easily be recycled, but shiny cards on photo paper have to be trashed. The same with ones that have metallic embossing or glitter on them.

All your cardboard boxes are great for recycling, but be careful leaving them out on your curb. It can signal to thieves that you’ve got some shiny new electronics inside your home. Break the boxes down and put them in a bag, or consider taking your trash directly to a recycling or waste management center.

As you continue to undeck your halls, it may be time to take down the tree. You can repurpose Christmas tissue paper to protect the ornaments or use egg crates, or paper cups to help store them. Also, check each strand of lights for wear or damage. Make sure none are stripped or frayed before you put them away for next year.

If you have a live tree, you can use the branches to enrich your soil or the tree for firewood. If you leave your tree to be picked up curbside, be sure to remove all lights, wires, and non-organic material. Fire officials say it is best to get live trees out of your house sooner rather than later, because as they dry out they can become fire hazard.