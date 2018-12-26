Sewell urges release of ailing former Birmingham mayor

The former mayor is serving a 15-year sentence in federal prison for bribery and corruption.

Langford’s attorney, Tiffany Johnson Cole, said in a news release Monday that Langford has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. She said the 72-year-old mayor is suffering from end-stage pulmonary disease, emphysema and heart failure.

His family thanked supporters and friends for their prayers “during this extremely difficult time.”

In November, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied Langford a compassionate release saying despite his deteriorating health, he “posed a danger to the safety of the community.”