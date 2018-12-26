Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- "I know parents are really happy that students are in that class." said Monte Sano Elementary Principal Sharon Driggers.

Driggers is talking about Shannon Hoyle's class. Hoyle teaches kindergarten at Monte Sano Elementary.

"I think she impacts all the students in her classroom," Driggers added.

Mrs. Hoyle teared up after receiving her award.

"Speechless, very touched. I have three children of my own at home and I tell these parents all the time, your babies are my babies too. So when I look at these babies I see my three at home." said Hoyle.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.