Lawsuit delayed against former Gov. Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Former governor Robert Bentley was set to go to court in March against the man he fired. Now, that trial has been rescheduled to September.

Bentley's attorney argues he needs more time to conduct discovery and interview witnesses. Spencer Collier, the former head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is suing Bentley, who fired him in March of 2016.

Collier is seeking an unspecified amount of money in the suit. Bentley and Collier give differing reasons for Collier's firing.

Collier claims he was dismissed when he refused to lie about an investigation into the attorney general's office. In previous reports, Bentley says he fired Collier for improper use of state money.

Bentley resigned in April of 2017.

This case is a defamation suit, a judge already threw out Collier's wrongful termination suit. The case will be tried before a jury in Montgomery County circuit court on September 16th.

Collier's attorney is arguing that the effort to smear his client has damaged him personally and professionally.

A day after his termination, Spencer Collier was the first to publicly accuse Bentley of an affair with his adviser Rebekah Mason. Bentley resigned months later, pleading guilty to two campaign finance violations, and agreed not to run for public office again.