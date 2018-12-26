× Don’t advertise what you got for Christmas

The dust has settled on Christmas and you may be left with piles and bags of wrapping paper and boxes. But just throwing it all in your trash may not be the best option.

Police warn against rushing all of your holiday waste to the curb.

You don’t want to advertise what you got for Christmas to potential burglars. Some thieves might be watching the streets to see what might be inside. Some boxes, like those for appliances or other expensive gifts, are often used by burglars to target homes.

Authorities recommend breaking boxes down before bringing them to the curb or pushing them to the bottom of the bin. This makes potential thieves look elsewhere for an easy target. You can also take your Christmas cardboard boxes directly to waste management or a recycling center.