Developing healthy habits for the New Year

With the New Year comes resolutions, often ones of starting healthy habits. But how to make those healthy resolutions last past January is the tricky part.

Experts say if you’re looking to develop new healthy habits for the new year, you need to start with commitment and consistency. Breaking in a new habit can be a challenge but repetition helps it become the norm.

For instance, the first few days at a new gym or morning workout routine can be rough. That’s why experts suggest you start small with your goals. Take a walk at the same time every day and extend the time and distance gradually. They say no one expects you to go all in on day one.

If you currently don’t have a regular meal schedule, look into changing that. Eating your meals and enjoying healthy snacks at the same time every day can improve your metabolism. That’s why it’s important not to skip meals to save calories.

Know your limits! Don’t set unreasonable goals. Achieving smaller goals will motivate you to push for more.

New analysis shows that it may not entirely be your fault if you aren’t able to stick to your resolution. Your city could be setting you up for failure.

A study by WalletHub looked at where in the country Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2019. WalletHub considered some of the most popular and most commonly broken resolutions and ranked more than 180 cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement.

The study found that the best city for resolutions is San Francisco. The worst was Gulfport, Mississippi. Huntsville ranked 113th on the list, the highest ranking city in Alabama.