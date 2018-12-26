Christmas around the world 2018: Arab’s Harris family celebrates Canadian Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - We have a Christmas tradition at WHNT News 19, one we've been happy to share with you since 1999. Every year we visit Mrs. Sara Harris' home in Arab, and each year we find something different.

Christmas at the Harris home is a production. "Twenty-three years ago, probably," said Sara Harris. That's when she started putting on Christmases to remember for her grandkids.

"We were celebrating the birth of Christ, is the reason we started, to see how countries celebrated."

It's all-out Christmas from that year's chosen part of the world. For Christmas 2018, they picked Canada.

The table is beautifully decorated every year in the theme. Even the menu is completely in line with the chosen destination's traditions.

"Straight to Ale is catering part of our food this year and we're thankful," Harris said.

It's all about making Christmas even more memorable, and Harris' grandkids enjoy it.

"They love it, and there's no end to it," Harris said with a smile.

Now that Christmas is over she'll start planning for next year's celebration in January.