What to do with the unwanted gift cards you got for Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you got a gift card for a store you don’t particularly care for this holiday, experts told WHNT News 19 there are some ways to put them to good use without ending up with merchandise you don’t want.

Elizabeth Garcia of the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama gave us some ideas.

First: “You can try to take it back to the vendor,” she stated.

But that vendor’s best offer might not do you much good, and could land you on the naughty list.

“However, the catch is that if they credit any amount of money back, it won’t be to you. It will be to the card it was charged to. That really doesn’t help you out a whole lot, there,” she admitted.

Another choice could get you onto the nice list though.

“You can truly donate it to some local charities,” Garcia stated. “There are charities like Goodwill that accept the donation of gift cards. You need to check with your local Goodwill to see if they are one of the ones that does that.”

Other websites, like this one, offer to collect your unused or partially used gift cards and donate them to charities they support.

Some sites also offer you a place to list your cards for sale.

“You can certainly sell it there, although most likely you’ll have to sell it as a discount in order to get someone to actually buy the card,” Garcia said.

She cautioned that the best thing to do before donating the card online, or selling it somewhere, is to do your homework.

“You can simply Google that and find the sites. However, be sure to do your research up front. Check it out to see if there have been any complaints against that online company providing that service. Go to BBB.org to see if any complaints are listed there. Be sure you are going to be dealing with a reputable company,” she said.

Of course, re-gifting to a friend is also an option.

Garcia said, “Do so at your own peril. Because if you’re not careful, the person you gave it to may find out that you re-gifted the card!”