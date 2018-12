HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tent City Project celebrated its 10th year by once again serving hundreds of the people living in Huntsville’s homeless camps. Founder Amy Mansell said they broke their personal records of donations collected and people served.

Mansell estimates 500 people went back to the place they call home with fresh haircuts, new camping equipment, warm clothes, medical help, and food. The group collects donations throughout the year to give to those who have hardly anything.