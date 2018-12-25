× Shots fired into north Huntsville home, police searching for two women

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are searching for two women they believe fired shots into a north Huntsville home early Christmas morning.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said the women and a man got into an argument over drugs and a cell phone. Johnson said around 4:15 a.m. the women later drove by the man’s home on Wilkenson Drive, fired several shots and drove off in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Police collected several shell casings for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.