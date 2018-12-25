Cold weather-related recalls

Several recalls have been announced over the last week.

On Thursday, Navien announced it was recalling its condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers due to a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Around 3,400 units were sold nationwide between August and October of 2018.

Affected units will have the following model and serial numbers:

Model NPE-180A, Serials 7410x18709xxxx 7410x188xxxxxx 7410x189xxxxxx 7410x18X14xxxx

Model NPE-180S, Serials 7419x18709xxxx 7419x188xxxxxx 7419x189xxxxxx 7419x18X14xxxx

Model NCB-180E, Serials 6608x18709xxxx 6608x188xxxxxx 6608x189xxxxxx 6608x18X14xxxx

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Customers with affeced units should stop using them immediately and contact Navien at 800-244-8202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, e-mail recall@navien.com, or visit https://www.navieninc.com/news for additional information.

On Thursday, Miles Industries announced a recall on its Valor H5 gas fireplaces due to a risk of hot exhaust air leaking from the trim around the fireplace.

Around 1,000 units were sold across the country from June 2014 through March 2018.

Affected units will have the following model and serial numbers:

Model 1100 Natural Gas, with serial numbers ranging from 1100N10000 – 1100N12173

Model 1100 Propane Gas, with serial numbers ranging from 1100P20000 – 1100P21132

Model 1150 Natural Gas, with serial numbers ranging from 1150N10000 – 1150N11448

Model 1150 Propane Gas, with serial numbers ranging from 1150P20000 – 1150P20822

Miles Industries stated they received one report of mantle charring, but no injuries.

Affected customers should contact Miles Industries toll-free at 866-420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email h5@valorfireplaces.com or visit www.valorfireplaces.com and click on “H5 Recall Notice” to schedule a free repair.

On Tuesday, December 18, The Children’s Place announced a recall on infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months with style numbers 2111187 and 2111188 and color patterns of White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors, Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs, and Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves.

Affected snowsuits were sold at The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at http://www.childrensplace.com from August to November 2018.

The store has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit, but no injuries.

Affected customers should return the the snowsuits to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email.

On Thursday, December 13, The Company Store announced a recall on its 100% cotton terry robes for failing to meet federal flammability standards.

Affected robes were sold online at http://www.thecompanystore.com from March 2015 through October 2018, and in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL with colors of blue, green, gray, orange, pink, purple, red and white.

“The Company Store,” “RN#120962” and a tracking number beginning with either “CS3981DR,” “CS0981DR” or “28738” are printed on a sewn-in neck label.

No incidents or injuries were reported.

Affected customers should contact The Company Store at 800-273-7702 from 6 a.m. to midnight CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday for a refund.