What is an “Average Christmas”?

Over the past decade, we’ve seen a lot of wild weather on Christmas Day in the Tennessee Valley.

The Christmas Day snowfall of 2010 was the most Christmas Day snow the region had seen on record when 2 to 2.5 inches fell in north Alabama and southern Tennessee.

On Christmas Day 2015, flash flooding occurred throughout northeastern Alabama as 3 to 8 inches of rain fell along the Sand Mountain region.

And on Christmas Day 2016, the Valley experienced its warmest on record as temperatures soared into the upper 70s.

But an “average” Christmas Day features morning lows near freezing with daytime highs in the low 50s. On average, about 0.17 inches of rain falls on any given Christmas Day.