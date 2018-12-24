TONIGHT: Christmas Eve at Milton Frank Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re looking for something fun for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas Eve…how about tailgating and a firework show?

Willowbrook Baptist Church is offering an outdoor Christmas Eve service at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. This tradition started in 2009 and every year it’s grown. The entire community is invited, and more than 5,000 people are expected to gather in fellowship tonight.

“We saw more people come that weren’t part of our church that were part,” said Steve Lacy, Pastor at Willowbrook Baptist in Madison.

Willowbrook sponsors the event, but thousands of community members outside of Willowbrook attend the event.

There will be Christmas music everyone is familiar with and big video screens so everyone can see the service clearly.

And this service cranks up the heat with a post-sermon display that’s guaranteed to brighten your night.

“You know a lot of times you do a service, you end with a candle,” Lacy said. “We don’t have candles for 6,000 people, but we did fireworks, and that became a big draw, they coordinate it to Christmas music.”

4:30– Gates open

4:55– Pre-service fun (tee shirt cannon, football giveaways and Christmas quizzes with the audience)

5:10:– Service starts

Fireworks start between 6:05-6:10