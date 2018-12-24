Police seize gambling machines from Decatur church

Posted 8:08 am, December 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:22PM, December 24, 2018

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they seized 17 gambling machines from a Decatur building that held a church and antique store.

Photo: Decatur Police Department

Police said they received multiple reports of a “casino” operation in a building on Gordon Terry Parkway near Beltline Road. The former seafood restaurant was home to an antique store and nondenominational church at the time, police said.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched the building Dec. 21 and said they found a large gambling operation, including a video surveillance and bell system meant to warn patrons of nearby law enforcement.

Officers seized the machines, alarm system and other equipment.

Photo: Timothy Keith Roberts/Decatur Police Department

Timothy Keith Roberts, 64, of Huntsville, and Donna Joanne Weir, 67, of Meridian, Mississippi, were arrested on promoting gambling charges. Police also charged Roberts with a felony charge for the bell warning system.

At the time he was arrested, police said Roberts was out on bond for establishing a gaming place and possession of a gambling device. That arrest happened in August 2017.