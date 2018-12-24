× One person injured in shooting on Viscount Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was shot late on Christmas Eve in the 2000 block of Viscount Drive.

According to a spokesperson from HEMSI, one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Additionally, Huntsville Police said the shooter’s description was not immediately known. HPD also stated a K-9 was deployed in response to an early report of somebody fleeing the area on foot.

At this time we are working a shooting with one victim. A shooter is undetermined at this time as we’re still gathering info. K9 was deployed briefly due to initial info of an offender on foot. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 25, 2018

Police said the victim was a man in his late 30’s or early 40’s in age. He was alert when taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

The investigation centered on a home on Viscount Drive. Investigators took statements from witnesses and people who may have information about who is responsible. So far, they have not released how or why the shooting occurred.