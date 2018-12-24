Local Meals on Wheels program receives $10,000 donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Christmas is a holiday filled with family, joy and usually lots of good food, but often times, people forget about those who may not have the same experience during the holidays.

The local alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated stepped up to ensure that Madison County's senior citizens would have a good holiday meal.

"We selected Meals on Wheels because we understand that seniors were going to be in need of food for the Christmas holidays," said Rosa Kilpatrick.

Meals on Wheels doesn't normally deliver food on Christmas Eve or Christmas day because food providers are closed.

That is, unless extra food or funds for meals are available.

Kilpatrick said she volunteers with Meals on Wheels once a month and sees the despair firsthand.

"They're housebound, they're not driving. Sometimes we're the only people they see during the day," Kilpatrick explained.

Alabama is currently the only state in the country without a food commodity program specifically for its senior citizens. That means there's no federally funded nutritious food program designated for people 60 and older.

Kilpatrick and her sorority sisters took to the streets of Huntsville gathering donations earlier this month, and raised $10,500.

That number hugely surpassed the sorority's original goal by more than $4,000.

The money raised will provide more than 1,200 meals to Madison County seniors for Christmas.

Kilpatrick said she wanted the food to be special for Christmas, so the seniors are getting Picadilly meals.

She also said she and her sorority sisters plan to continue to serve the Madison County community anytime there's a need.