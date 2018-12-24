Jesus gets a birthday cake in Rainsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display was sent in by Cathy and David Nix and is located at 370 Worthy Road in Rainsville, where they estimate there are around 15,000 LED lights!

The yard is decorated with drummer boys, the Grinch and Max, a nativity scene, and even a birthday cake to Jesus.

