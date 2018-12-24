× Governor’s mansion decked out for the holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Designers from all across the state pulled out all the stops to turn the Alabama governor’s mansion into a Christmas masterpiece.

There are 11 Christmas trees in Gov. Kay Ivey’s home this holiday season.

Nicole Owens coordinates the decorations in the 8,000-square-foot home on Perry Street in Montgomery.

“I know Alabama can sometimes be warm, so even to have big Christmas trees, bows everywhere, lights everywhere,” Owens said.”Sometimes that puts you a little more in the Christmas spirit.”

Preparations for the holiday tour usually begin in February or March. Governor Ivey is the 13th governor to live in the mansion, and designers kept her tastes in mind.

“She loves magnolias,” Owens said. “We’ve got magnolias all over the mansion grounds, and we try to design with those throughout the year and so our designers actually use a lot of magnolia leaves.”