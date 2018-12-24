× Dog tears up Amazon package after being delivered to Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — During the holiday season people have been getting a lot of packages delivered directly to their door, but some of those unfortunately get stolen by thieves.

We have shown you videos of porch pirates before, but this time it is a little bit different.

A package that was just delivered by Amazon was stolen by a dog, you see him walking off with it and guess what, the neighborhood dog then starts tearing it up.

“I went in and looked at my Ring camera and found out that the package was actually stolen not by a regular two-legged porch pirate, but a four-legged porch pirate,” said Chris Stanford, who had his package destroyed.

What was in the package was supposed to be a Christmas present, now it is nothing more than a pile of trash.

“It was something that shouldn’t have had a smell or anything, just hey a bag that crinkles and that’s probably what they were after,” Stanford said.

Stanford found the mess on Friday and while he does not know whose dog it is, he said you kind of have to laugh at what happened.

“With everybody and all of the problems we have with true porch pirates and people stealing gifts, it was kind of funny to see that this one was because of a dog,” he said.

The family said they reached out to Amazon who is making it right.

They said while it will not arrive before Christmas everything will be okay.