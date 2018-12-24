Children write hundreds of holiday cards for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - What do you do in line with your kids while waiting to see Santa at the mall?

This year, Hyde Homes teamed up with the Parkway Place Mall to set up an area where children could write holiday cards to veterans.

Hundreds of the sweetest sentiments will be shipped of to military members here at home and serving around the globe.

One such card, as read by Hyde Homes VP of Marketing Clay Coleman was short, to the point.

"Thank you for your service in the war," Coleman read aloud. "I hope you get to visit your family this year for Christmas. Thanks, Anna Claire."

Several organizations will help get the cards to veterans.

"Some of these will go to the Red Cross, to men and women who are serving, some of them will actually go around to some of the veterans homes and stuff like that," Coleman explained.

Christmas time is the season of giving and Coleman wanted to find a way to pass that lesson on to children getting ready to see Santa.

"When they come out here and visit and see Santa Claus, maybe just something to take their minds off of what they're doing for themselves, and maybe just do something else for somebody else, and the military, with the area we live, so many people in the military, just an opportunity to say thanks to them," Coleman added.

And what they wrote was pretty incredible.

After kids finished penning the cards, they put them in a mailbox next to Santa. More than 1,000 letters were collected.

"There some people who are very, very far away from their family and still the threat that they may not make it back home to their family," Coleman stated. "So, just be able to say a letter of thank you goes a long way."

Many of these cards have already been shipped off to veterans, with the remainder going out at the very beginning of January.

This was the first time the mall collected letters for veterans, but Coleman says he would like to make this a tradition and plans to set this up again next year.