Vehicle crashes into Town Creek church, 2 injured

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Lawrence County church Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Town Creek Police said a vehicle hit First Missionary Baptist Church just after 10 a.m. Officer Dennis Sharp said a church member that was inside the building at the time was injured by debris. Both the church member and the driver were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

