× Pet killed in Madison County fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A pet was killed in a Sunday evening fire on Moores Mill Road.

According to a spokesperson, the Moores Mill Fire Department was called to 7062 Moores Mill Road shortly after 4:40 p.m. for a structure fire.

Officials said when they arrived to the single-family home, there was heavy smoke coming out of the house in several places, but they got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

Fire Department officials confirmed one pet was killed while another survived.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.