Quiet Weather Returns This Week, But Only Through Christmas!

After another round of spotty rain on Sunday, the line of disturbances into the Tennessee Valley will finally quiet down. Dry air settles in by Christmas Eve and sticks around long enough to get us through Christmas, but not much longer!

Expect seasonably cool and calm days both Monday and Tuesday: mornings lows will start in the 30s, while afternoon highs will reach back into the 50s. Partly cloudy skies prevail, but clouds will thicken on Christmas Day and there is a *very* slim chance of a shower developing Tuesday afternoon or evening. Then we’ll have a few on-and-off areas of rain possible through Wednesday before our next storm system moves in on Thursday.

Damp & Stormy Weather Ends The Week: A southeasterly flow returns by Wednesday, ushering in milder air and more moisture. With a strong enough wind coming from the south we could see highs in the upper 60s and scattered storms on Thursday, but there’s not high confidence in this occurring yet. Be sure to check the forecast again, as we’ll likely need to make adjustments and fine-tune the timing.

Even if storms don’t fire off, you can still bet on widespread rain moving in on Thursday and lasting into Friday morning. Spottier showers linger through Friday before tapering off Friday evening. By the time this system moves out next weekend, we’ll have picked up another 1-2 inches of rain!