Huntsville’s Multicultural Affairs Officer talks good will past the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With Christmas almost here, Christians certainly hear the phrase “peace on earth, good will toward men.” It’s a great idea, but how do we make it more than just something we hear at Christmas?

Huntsville’s Multicultural Affairs Officer, Kenneth Anderson says we do that by trying to understand our fellow man.

“The reality is that we can find common ground beginning with our humanity because all of us are humans. And I think that essentially all of us who want to do something to build bridges, focuses on those things that unite us rather than divide us. I think that there’s some comfort sometimes in divisiveness. I think that sometimes people who want to uphold the status quo because something has been a certain way forever. This is the way that I’m accustomed to doing it, this is the what I believe to be true. We stay in that box and in reality, we don’t recognize that the world is not a box. The world is this fluid, contiguous process in which people are constantly in connection with one another. And although we have the filter as to whether or not to let that person in, sometimes we choose not to. And I think that’s unfortunate because what it does is it dulls our ability to get as much as we can out of life.”

You can watch our entire Leadership Perspectives interview with Kenny Anderson below.