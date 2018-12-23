Garbage schedule changes for the holidays
Several areas of North Alabama will have garbage pick-up schedule changes for the holidays.
Generally, the schedules are the same with no changes on Monday (Christmas Eve), no pickup on Tuesday (Christmas Day), and a one-day shift for the rest of the week. This information has been posted by City of Athens, City of Florence, Lawrence County, Limestone County, and Madison County and City of Madison.
- Monday, Christmas Eve (12/24) – No changes
- Tuesday, Christmas Day (12/25) – No pickup
- Wednesday (12/26) – regularly scheduled Tuesday’s garbage collected
- Thursday (12/27) – regularly scheduled Wednesday’s garbage collected
- Friday (12/28) – regularly scheduled Thursday’s garbage collected
- Saturday (12/29) – regularly scheduled Friday’s garbage collected
City of Hartselle has a few different changes.
- Wednesday (12/26) – regularly scheduled Monday’s garbage collected
- Thursday (12/27) – regularly scheduled Tuesday’s garbage collected
- Friday (12/28) – regularly scheduled Wednesday and Thursday’s garbage collected
Many counties will have an earlier pick-up time, so make sure your bins are out earlier than normal.
PRO TIP: If you place your garbage bin out the night before, you won’t have to brave the chilly early morning air. Brrr!
We will continue to update with any changes.