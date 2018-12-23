× Garbage schedule changes for the holidays

Several areas of North Alabama will have garbage pick-up schedule changes for the holidays.

Generally, the schedules are the same with no changes on Monday (Christmas Eve), no pickup on Tuesday (Christmas Day), and a one-day shift for the rest of the week. This information has been posted by City of Athens, City of Florence, Lawrence County, Limestone County, and Madison County and City of Madison.

Monday, Christmas Eve (12/24) – No changes

Tuesday, Christmas Day (12/25) – No pickup

Wednesday (12/26) – regularly scheduled Tuesday’s garbage collected

Thursday (12/27) – regularly scheduled Wednesday’s garbage collected

Friday (12/28) – regularly scheduled Thursday’s garbage collected

Saturday (12/29) – regularly scheduled Friday’s garbage collected

City of Hartselle has a few different changes.

Wednesday (12/26) – regularly scheduled Monday’s garbage collected

Thursday (12/27) – regularly scheduled Tuesday’s garbage collected

Friday (12/28) – regularly scheduled Wednesday and Thursday’s garbage collected

Many counties will have an earlier pick-up time, so make sure your bins are out earlier than normal.

PRO TIP: If you place your garbage bin out the night before, you won’t have to brave the chilly early morning air. Brrr!

We will continue to update with any changes.