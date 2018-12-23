Convicted murderer escapes from Montgomery work center

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for a convicted murderer who escaped a work release center in Montgomery Saturday night.

According to a news release, 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Hill escaped from the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery at 6 p.m.

Hill is 5’10’’ tall and weighs 182 pounds. He was convicted of murder in 1993 in Jefferson County and sentenced to life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ALDOC at 1-800-831-8825 or call their local police department.