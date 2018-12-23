× Check It Twice: Santa Apps Could Be Stealing Your Personal Information!

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, COPPA and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen…

Whoops! COPPA is not one of Santa’s eight tiny reindeer. It’s the acronym for the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a law that gives parents more control over who collects information from and about their children. COPPA applies to all mobile apps and websites directed to kids, even those based at the North Pole.

The Apple and Google app stores list tons of holiday-themed apps; children can video chat live with Santa himself, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, relay electronic Christmas wish-lists, or play Hanukkah games like dreidel.

COPPA, updated in 2013, was designed to ensure that parents could consent to the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13. Personal information includes names and addresses, email addresses, birth dates, photographs, or geolocation information.

BBB’s Children’s Advertising Review Unit (CARU) is advising parents on how to use holiday apps this holiday season. Before allowing a child to download any app, CARU recommends that parents:

Read the Privacy Policy: Responsible apps directed to children provide a description of the service’s information collection practices before a parent or child downloads an app to their device. COPPA requires, at the very least, that the privacy policy be on the homepage of the app when you open it. If you can’t find a privacy policy, that’s a red flag. It’s very likely that they’re on Santa’s naughty list.A privacy policy should include: A list of who is collecting personal information; What information the device collects and how it’s used; How personal information is stored; Who has access to data; and a list of your parental rights.

CARU asks parents who come across an app or other online service that they think violates COPPA to file an anonymous consumer complaint on CARU’s website here .

