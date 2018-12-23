Candy Canes show the way on Gurley Pike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display was sent to us by Rachel Suggs, and you'll find it at 2931 Gurley Pike in Brownsboro.

There is a colorful, flashing LED display at the top of the house, and the surrounding trees have been draped with lights.

There are also inflatables and glowing candy canes following a footpath to the house.

