Alabama’s wet weather impact on candy making

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For many families, there's one dessert always on the table for this holiday: Christmas divinity. However, weather can make this holiday tradition tricky to pull off.

One of our viewers asked WHNT News 19 when she was going to be able to make it, so WHNT spoke with some confection specialists in Huntsville about what it takes.

Here in the south, there is one ingredient that is in short supply to make the confection, particularly in the month of December; that ingredient is dry weather with relatively low humidity.

"It's a very difficult thing to make chocolate or candy in Alabama," said Michelle Novosel, one of the owners of Pizzelle's Confections at Lowe Mill.

Novosel said their livelihood can be a struggle all year long because of Alabama's high humidity and this winter, with all of the rain we've seen, it's been particularly difficult.

Many recipes call for making the candy on dry, sunny days with humidity levels below 50 percent in order for the candy to dry properly, but Novosel has some tips to help if the weather isn't fully cooperating.

"If you're gonna be making a lot of candy, invest in a dehumidifier for your kitchen," Novosel advised. "They're not insanely expensive and it will save you a lot of headaches. Make sure you're following the recipe to the tee, cause a lot of people are like, well, I don't know if I want to use corn syrup, I don't know if I want to use this, but there are reasons for all of the different sugar components to the candy."

Novosel warns you not to store any sort of confection in the refrigerator to keep it moisture free.

"When you're making any sort of confection, especially divinity or fudge or anything like that, just make sure that you're storing it correctly," Novosel explained. "Make sure it's in an air proof container make sure that humidity is not getting to it."

Follow these tips and you're on your way to the most holy of desserts.

Candy makers say they fluctuate their temperatures throughout the year here in Alabama depending on the weather.