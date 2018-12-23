Alabama Ranked One of the Least Healthy States in the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALABAMA - Alabama has been ranked one of the least healthy states in the country.

A new report by the non-profit "United Health Foundation" found Hawaii to be the healthiest state in America, followed by Massachusetts and Connecticut.

To create the rankings, the report takes into account 35 health factors by state, things like environment, public policy, and clinical care.

Hawaii tops the list because of its low obesity, smoking, and air pollution.

Alabama was ranked 48th. only Mississippi and Louisiana were found to be less healthy.

The report found Alabama's biggest issues to be obesity, cardiovascular deaths, and fewer mental health providers.

Louisiana ranked last for having the highest percentage of children in poverty and a higher rate of infectious diseases.

Overall, researchers say they were most concerned that across the country obesity rates have hit an all-time high.