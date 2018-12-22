YOUR PHOTOS: 2018’s Final Full Moon Rises This Weekend

This final full moon of 2018 rises Saturday, and many across the Tennessee Valley are heading out to capture it! The final moon of the year is called the Cold Moon, which is an appropriate name since it came the day after the winter solstice.

December’s full moon also happens to be the 3rd closest to the Earth of 2018’s full moons. We saw two ‘super moons’ in January of 2018 (A full moon coinciding with the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit), which took the top two spots for closest full moons of the year.

The moon itself wasn’t the only interesting feature of our night sky this week though. WHNT viewer, Rachel, also caught a halo around the moon this week. Halos around the moon form the same way that halos around the sun form: ice crystals in high thin clouds reflect the light from the moon’s glow. The reflected light forms the 22° halo around the moon.

This weekend will offer good viewing of the moon, as clouds will be fairly thin Saturday and Sunday. Don’t forget to share any photos you get with us by clicking the button below!