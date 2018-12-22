× Two Florence men arrested, accused of Wood Avenue murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police announced the arrest of two men on Saturday that officers said are connected to a killing on Wood Avenue that happened in May.

Jose D’Leon was found dead on North Wood Avenue on May 2, 2018. According to investigators working the case, a friend went by to check on him, that’s when he was discovered dead. Shortly after, a state forensics autopsy discovered his death is a homicide.

Since then, police say Florence Police detectives issued an arrest warrant for Randy (Christian) Sanchez, who Special Operations officer arrested on Friday. Sanchez is charged with murder. Police say Sanchez was friends with the victim when the murder happened.

Saturday, police said the Russellville Police Department found Vincent Fuqua and placed him under arrest for murder too. Investigators believe Fuqua did not know D’Leon, but that he was friends with Sanchez.

The work continues to get more information to support the case. Florence Police said in a statement:

“Countless hours have gone into working this case by our detectives led by Kevin Jackson and Michael Price. Detectives are still gathering information related to this case which will be presented to the court during prosecution. The Florence Police Department would like to thank the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, specifically Agent Alex Guynn for their assistance in this case. We would also like to thank the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office and all the citizens that were able to provide information.”