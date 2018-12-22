× Two demonstrators arrested at Hoover mall

HOOVER, Ala. – Saturday, Hoover city officials confirmed the arrest of two people related to demonstrations at the Riverchase Galleria mall.

City officials said Cara McClure was arrested on a trespassing charge, and Martez Files for disorderly conduct.

Our news partner, AL.com, reports the two arrested are activists within the community. The website said McClure is with the Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter, and Files is a BLM organizer and an adjunct professor for African American Studies at UAB.

They were taken into custody following a banner drop.

Multiple protests and demonstrations have been held regarding the death of Emantic Bradford. Family members and friends have repeatedly asked the city of Hoover and its police department to release body camera footage of the moment Thanksgiving day when police shot and killed him. They want transparency in the investigation.

This is not the first time a protester has been charged. Hoover Police arrested Mark Myles on December 9.