State champs reunited 35 years later

DECATUR, Ala. - Many high school athletes have a coach that changes their life for the better, but it's easy to lose touch and forget; however, that wasn't the case for a team of Huntsville champions and the person who led them to victory in 1983.

Herman Myers has been playing or coaching basketball since the 1950s, so he's been around a lot of ball players in his lifetime, but none quite like his 1983 girls J.O. Johnson state championship team.

On Saturday, the women from that team surprised Coach Myers, thanking him for everything he and his wife Martha did on their journey to the top.

"Coach Myers - he made me believe that I could do anything," said Jan Alls, one of Myers' players.

Myers was overjoyed to see his players' successes after he coached them.

"It's a joy to see someone that you've either coached or taught, see how they turn out and see what kind of citizen they've made, and above all to see them respect themselves," Myers exclaimed.

Myers has received many accolades and awards throughout the years, but the life lessons he taught exceed the court.

"He taught us how important it was to have character and integrity, how important it was to respect people regardless of their race, their color, their skin, their nationality, and he also taught us the importance of prayer and keeping God in your life," explained Georgia Williams, one of the 1983 team players.

Even now at 91 years old, Myers can still remember the plays his team ran and some of their mistakes too, like missing crucial free throws.

Myers considers himself fortunate to have coached this group, and 35 years later their love and friendship carries on.

"I'm humbled by your presence and I love you more and more every day," Williams added.

Myers told WHNT News 19 that when he first started he wasn't sure he'd be able to make it as a coach and do the job justice, but he says he's grateful he gave it a shot and his players are too.